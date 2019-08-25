Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as Shares Rose; As Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) by 377.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1.18M shares. Fragasso Group Inc has 0.41% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 5,040 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 238 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.55% stake. Grimes & Com has invested 0.68% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability stated it has 250 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 2,570 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 6,294 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv reported 9,800 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $128.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

