Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $10.01 Million; General Mills (GIS) Position Increased by Charter Trust Company

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 6,200 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,663 are owned by A D Beadell Counsel. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. 5,696 were reported by Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Company. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% or 16,688 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 18,290 shares. Philadelphia holds 235,646 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 131,703 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 484,071 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wade G W And reported 53,750 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 39,007 shares. Benedict Finance Advisors Inc stated it has 141,935 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.95% or 4.05M shares in its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 194,261 shares. Filament Limited Liability reported 6,405 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Florida-based Keating Invest Counselors has invested 1.79% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.44% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Somerset Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kidder Stephen W holds 11,250 shares. Stonebridge Cap Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 593,908 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 230,313 shares. Cap Advisors Ok reported 83,001 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc owns 73,452 shares. 92,157 are held by First Manhattan. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.07% or 4.43 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares to 107,730 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,486 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.