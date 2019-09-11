Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Toronto (TD) as Stock Rose; Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Valuation Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 112,210 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.16M shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.30B for 10.90 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 31,900 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com holds 50,232 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 487,920 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,251 shares. 566 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Regions Financial holds 200 shares. Silverback Asset Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 500,000 shares. 500,000 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc reported 340,933 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 139,018 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Clearline Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 62,697 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Product Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,323 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).