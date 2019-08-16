Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Sentiment Is 1.26

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 520 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 414 sold and reduced their equity positions in Lockheed Martin Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 214.10 million shares, down from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lockheed Martin Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 19 to 20 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 369 Increased: 384 New Position: 136.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.46 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Oakmont Corp holds 10.53% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation for 249,111 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 57,800 shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 5.58% invested in the company for 10,923 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 4.76% in the stock. First Western Capital Management Co, a California-based fund reported 1,003 shares.

