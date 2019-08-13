Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $5.94 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lowered by $622,851 Its Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 180,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 3.51M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 3,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,788 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 9,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 3.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.85 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 141,629 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 41,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 76,200 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

