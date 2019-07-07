Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Franco (FNV) Position By $15.30 Million; Raven Industries (RAVN) Shorts Up By 22.86%

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 22.86% in short interest. RAVN’s SI was 292,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.86% from 238,400 shares previously. With 76,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s short sellers to cover RAVN’s short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 132,316 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.)

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Franco (FNV) stake by 252.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 152,955 shares as Franco (FNV)'s stock rose 2.28%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 213,455 shares with $21.39 million value, up from 60,500 last quarter. Franco now has $15.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 455,474 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $75 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD) stake by 23,100 shares to 57,000 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) stake by 19,200 shares and now owns 9,500 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was reduced too.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 30.67 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. 462 shares were bought by LeBaron Marc E, worth $17,448 on Thursday, March 28. 2,600 shares were bought by PAROD RICK, worth $101,530 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.