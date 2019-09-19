Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position By $4.58 Million; Vale S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Represe (VALE) SI Decreased By 12.65%

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 2760% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 27,600 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 28,600 shares with $4.77 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.56. About 103,682 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System

Vale S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:VALE) had a decrease of 12.65% in short interest. VALE’s SI was 20.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.65% from 23.81 million shares previously. With 20.37 million avg volume, 1 days are for Vale S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:VALE)’s short sellers to cover VALE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 3.46M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 86,625 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amica Retiree Trust holds 985 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 127,069 shares. 3,399 are owned by Advisory Research. Griffin Asset holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hm Payson And owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Los Angeles Management & Equity owns 0.2% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 227,024 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2,329 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 51 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 2,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia stated it has 1,212 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q had sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79 million on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 5.47 million shares valued at $961.58 million was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 357,894 shares to 274,245 valued at $9.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) stake by 24,500 shares and now owns 54,400 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is -0.33% below currents $169.56 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $18200 target. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions Opens Innovation Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering VALE (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VALE has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 39.37% above currents $11.66 stock price. VALE had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 24.