Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Its Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Holding by $6.01 Million; Share Price Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Lennar (LEN) Stake by $73.38 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) by 377.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 59.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.61M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Etf by 32,000 shares to 90,600 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,525 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 502,269 shares to 752,270 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 56,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.

