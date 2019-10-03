Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Owens & Minor (OMI)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 64 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 65 sold and reduced their positions in Owens & Minor Inc. The funds in our database reported: 53.08 million shares, down from 55.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Owens & Minor Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 43 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 37.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 39,400 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 66,700 shares with $3.77M value, down from 106,100 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $243.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 4.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens & Minor Opens Nominations for the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Awards – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AEO, CRK, LL and TOPS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Holdings Investors Should Consider Reducing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 538,817 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has declined 85.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Owens & Minor Distribution’s Tm Lns Prelim Rtgs; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. for 804,405 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 285,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Js Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 289,205 shares.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $11.32 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $369.88 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 15,217 shares to 62,212 valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) stake by 9,200 shares and now owns 15,200 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 167,032 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 2.14 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 34.00 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J invested in 1.82% or 110,012 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt reported 16,291 shares. Bernzott Cap invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2.06 million shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Bank owns 136,998 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.93% or 89,221 shares. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware reported 14,628 shares stake. Moreover, Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 4.72% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,402 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Management Assoc New York owns 24,970 shares.