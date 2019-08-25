Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $4.58 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Position by $103.59 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 153,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 208,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) by 154,400 shares to 174,900 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca stated it has 131,703 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.6% or 165,707 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0% stake. First Commercial Bank has 1.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,130 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 0.2% or 3,210 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.66% or 1.74 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 616,530 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 77,829 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 6,594 shares. 16,211 are held by Broderick Brian C. Financial Advisory holds 0.2% or 12,115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Bell Retail Bank has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust reported 80,916 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 7,781 shares. 25,835 were reported by Platinum Inv Management Ltd. Fundsmith Llp has 8.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.14 million shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66 million shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 11.96M shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 471,887 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 61,025 shares. Burney Communication accumulated 1.41% or 192,451 shares. Boyar Asset Incorporated holds 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 77,424 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Co has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Investments Limited Company owns 286,547 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie Fincl reported 4.49 million shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.