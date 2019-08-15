Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $382,955; Alpine Associates Management Increases Holding in Belmond LTD (BEL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 728,137 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.40 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf by 26,400 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

