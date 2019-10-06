Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $347,980 as Share Value Rose; Rwwm Trimmed Republic Svcs (RSG) Position by $2.53 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 1,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 19,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 29,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 45,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 714,693 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 28,455 shares to 39,595 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,786 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Web X.0 Etf (ARKW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 8,902 shares. Cambridge Tru stated it has 834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Limited Liability invested 0.84% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). West Oak Capital Ltd stated it has 165 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co accumulated 1.59M shares. Security Tru Company holds 0.05% or 550 shares. Dorsal Capital Llc accumulated 6.07% or 400,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 34,559 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Franklin Resources holds 0.49% or 3.36M shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 13,500 are held by Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: BuyNow, Hold For Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.15M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intl Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 87,325 shares. Hartford Invest owns 78,095 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 326,197 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% stake. Sei Invs holds 204,674 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has 51 shares. 4,895 are held by Exane Derivatives. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 22,604 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 6,151 shares. Davenport Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 143,934 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 703,095 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv owns 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 837 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 188,653 shares. Punch And Invest Mgmt has 79,684 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.