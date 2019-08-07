Barometer Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Share Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 346,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 155,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 502,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 4.87M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $547.12 million for 27.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.