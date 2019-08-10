Barometer Capital Management Cut By $382,955 Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10.11 million shares with $1.06B value, down from 10.68 million last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $40.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 7.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 23,525 shares with $4.50M value, down from 25,530 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank accumulated 386,981 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.01% or 265 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 0.99% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 286,751 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 240,555 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 39,885 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc Inc reported 3,282 shares. Cap Interest Invsts stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Thomas White Intll stated it has 8,717 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability New York reported 2,025 shares. 101,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Company. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 67 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 92,158 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Aptiv Plc stake by 1.23M shares to 4.22M valued at $335.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 41,996 shares and now owns 4.58 million shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 61,650 shares to 61,710 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares India 50 Etf (INDY) stake by 9,900 shares and now owns 70,300 shares. Ishares China Large (FXI) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.