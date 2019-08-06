Barometer Capital Management Cut Aes Corp/Va (AES) Stake by $4.35 Million; Share Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Jensen Investment Management Decreased Holding by $456,135

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 942,634 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.94M, down from 944,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49 million shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 241,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 518,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 760,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 4.35 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 24,400 shares to 74,700 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70,266 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $274.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 361,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.63M.

