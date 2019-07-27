Barometer Capital Management Boosted Position in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by $6.01 Million; Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $945,888

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,145 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, up from 140,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) by 377.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,916 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares to 93,700 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.