Barometer Capital Management Boosted Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $347,980 as Stock Value Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $26.31 Million as Stock Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 269.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 346,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 474,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.38M, up from 128,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 730,214 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 1,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 19,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $247.73. About 75,353 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.14M shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $135.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 423,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,732 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39,600 shares to 140,650 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,915 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.