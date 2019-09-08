Barometer Capital Management Boosted Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $5.94 Million as Stock Rose; As Brixmor Property Group Reit (BRX) Stock Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Stake by $1.40 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 180,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 4.05 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (BRX) by 333.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 77,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 23,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 1.99 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,373 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE).

