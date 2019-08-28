Barometer Capital Management Boosted Holding in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as Shares Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lowered Its Position by $497,860

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 21,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 4.27M shares traded or 126.99% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) by 377.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.16M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 162,913 shares to 510,088 shares, valued at $24.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

