Barometer Capital Management Boosted By $10.01 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (ALPE) Sellers Decreased By 24.79% Their Shorts

ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE) had a decrease of 24.79% in short interest. ALPE’s SI was 8,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.79% from 11,700 shares previously. With 19,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE)’s short sellers to cover ALPE’s short positions. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.88. About 9,900 shares traded. alpha-En Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALPE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 1545.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 188,900 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 201,120 shares with $10.79 million value, up from 12,220 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $227.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 owns 18,174 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Jump Trading owns 30,759 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Cypress Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 0.07% or 962 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 270,320 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 25,177 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.64 million shares. Bowen Hanes invested in 990,075 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt owns 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 88,566 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.27% or 264,600 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm reported 7,668 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) stake by 44,100 shares to 93,700 valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf stake by 76,200 shares and now owns 62,500 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 4.04% above currents $53.25 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

alpha-En Corporation focuses on developing technologies to produce lithium metal for use in lightweight, high energy, and density batteries and their components. The company has market cap of $33.73 million. It owns a license to use certain proprietary technology for the processing of lithium. It currently has negative earnings.