Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

This is a contrast between Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.66 N/A -0.23 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 2.27 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 highlights Barnwell Industries Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barnwell Industries Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barnwell Industries Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 42.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. About 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. was more bearish than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.