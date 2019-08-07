Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.23 0.00 ConocoPhillips 64 1.62 N/A 6.18 9.57

Demonstrates Barnwell Industries Inc. and ConocoPhillips earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ConocoPhillips has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ConocoPhillips is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Barnwell Industries Inc. and ConocoPhillips Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ConocoPhillips is $79.5, which is potential 46.60% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares and 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has weaker performance than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ConocoPhillips beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.