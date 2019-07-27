Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

This is a contrast between Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.77 N/A 0.11 12.14 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.45 N/A 0.60 18.38

Table 1 highlights Barnwell Industries Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Berry Petroleum Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. 4.4% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Berry Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.