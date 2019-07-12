Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Contrasting side by side

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.39 N/A 1.68 2.45

In table 1 we can see Barnwell Industries Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Barnwell Industries Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Barnwell Industries Inc. is currently more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Southwestern Energy Company’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Barnwell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Barnwell Industries Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company’s potential upside is 95.96% and its consensus target price is $5.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.