Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparison side by side

Both Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14 SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.57 N/A 6.98 2.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Barnwell Industries Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barnwell Industries Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25% SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has 2.25% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -31.43% weaker performance.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.