Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Contrasting side by side

Both Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.00 3.25M -0.23 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 2 0.00 10.47M -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Barnwell Industries Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barnwell Industries Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 476,260,257.91% -62.1% -28.9% Rosehill Resources Inc. 517,037,037.04% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barnwell Industries Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 0%. About 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.