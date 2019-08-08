Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Comparison side by side

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.23 0.00 Matador Resources Company 19 2.14 N/A 1.71 10.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barnwell Industries Inc. and Matador Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta means Barnwell Industries Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Matador Resources Company’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Barnwell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. and Matador Resources Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Matador Resources Company has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 97.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance while Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Matador Resources Company beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.