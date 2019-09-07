Barnett & Company Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $343,800; Truenorth Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $724,386; Share Value Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares to 205,543 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 104,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63 are owned by Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 9,122 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 66,202 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6.25M shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 1.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sunbelt accumulated 5,229 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability Corp reported 33,775 shares. Psagot House accumulated 0% or 603 shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 59,308 shares. Westover Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,420 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Lincoln stated it has 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 757,662 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 56 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated holds 0.16% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,773 shares to 13,778 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.