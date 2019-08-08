Barnett & Company Has Boosted Position in Home Depot (HD) by $343,800 as Market Value Rose; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increases Holding in Kroger Company (KR)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 30.46M shares traded or 208.01% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

