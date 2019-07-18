Barnett & Company Decreased Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Stake by $3.75 Million; Stock Price Declined; Mathes Company Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $361,340 as Valuation Rose

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 322,059 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,568 shares. Cordasco Fincl reported 76 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 4,543 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma holds 258 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co owns 11,244 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Capital Advisors Ok reported 5,499 shares. Proshare Advsr accumulated 338,847 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Old West Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md invested in 2,736 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 604,591 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl accumulated 619,682 shares. Hillhouse Capital Limited accumulated 31,782 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 1.39M shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc stated it has 522 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 93.65 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

