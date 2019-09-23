Barnett & Company Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $875,325; Stock Declined; Sina (SINA) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Stake by $3.99 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 15,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 52,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 92,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 499,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56M, up from 407,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 1.10 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 43,841 shares. State Street reported 1.35M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,031 shares. Citigroup reported 526,555 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 98,840 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 32,871 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 34,144 shares. Doliver LP holds 0.12% or 7,314 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De accumulated 2,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Lenox Wealth invested in 0% or 30 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund reported 4,897 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SINA and Weibo: Falling Knives or Undervalued Stocks? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sina (SINA) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 492,940 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,612 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 21,511 shares to 184,032 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).