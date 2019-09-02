Barnett & Company Raised Home Depot (HD) Position; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Sellers Decreased By 10.44% Their Shorts

Barnett & Company Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 107.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barnett & Company Inc acquired 1,800 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Barnett & Company Inc holds 3,480 shares with $668,000 value, up from 1,680 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT

Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) had a decrease of 10.44% in short interest. SPSC’s SI was 326,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.44% from 364,900 shares previously. With 152,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s short sellers to cover SPSC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 170,362 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $120 highest and $6000 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 94.56% above currents $50.54 stock price. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) rating on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 406,970 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 129 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). First L P stated it has 36,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. International has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 5,704 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 36,580 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Jnba has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 58.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -0.51% below currents $227.91 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP owns 1.01M shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co reported 1,327 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Management holds 5.61% or 131,931 shares in its portfolio. 18,333 were accumulated by Hap Trading Limited Co. Albion Gru Ut accumulated 61,519 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spinnaker reported 31,898 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 1.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 62,218 shares. Birinyi Associate stated it has 9,850 shares. Mechanics Bank Department stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 81,149 were reported by Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stearns Financial Grp has 7,216 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 1,858 shares. Horrell Mngmt Inc reported 31,167 shares.