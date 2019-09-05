Barnett & Company Holding in Home Depot (HD) Upped by $343,800 as Stock Price Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position in Epizyme (EPZM) by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 146,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 20,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 167,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 534,021 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 742,433 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 776 shares. 20,780 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 1.64M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Co has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ghost Tree Ltd invested in 1.68% or 500,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 13,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 72,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com owns 16,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 4,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 5.45M shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 404,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 819,955 are owned by Geode Mgmt Lc.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,205 shares to 21,305 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX).

