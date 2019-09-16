Barnett & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by $866,600; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Value Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $9.60 Million Its Holding

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 60,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 831,139 shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 354,735 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.72 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 138,724 shares to 232,380 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 489,656 shares. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Company reported 62,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,305 shares in its portfolio. Eii Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,084 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 587,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 5,134 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 85 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 4 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 9.30 million shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 43,897 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 98,000 shares. Next Fin Gru owns 789 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 74,525 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 122,779 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 144,268 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,180 shares. 463,606 were accumulated by Copeland Mgmt Ltd Co. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 528,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 5,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 803,755 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 15,800 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $104.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.