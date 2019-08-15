Barnett & Company Has Cut Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Holding by $3.75 Million; Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) Market Valuation Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised by $7.18 Million Its Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) by 226.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 121,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 175,364 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 53,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 979,029 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company's stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 293,583 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "MIC Enters into Agreements to Sell Operating Renewables Businesses – Business Wire" on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Zooming in on NYSE:MIC's 9.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New Com by 95,136 shares to 795,840 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 331,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

