Barnett & Company Lowered Its Stake in U S G (USG) by $953,396; Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.32 Million

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al has 899,218 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 240,449 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,962 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 96,823 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,066 shares. 539,180 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,500 shares. Bokf Na owns 32,708 shares. Amer Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). London Of Virginia owns 2.28 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 457,342 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 0.85% or 39.00 million shares. Magnetar reported 3.36 million shares stake. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).