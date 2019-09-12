Barnett & Company Cut Its Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) by $472,635 as Share Price Declined; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake Held by Bbt Capital Management Llc

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 85,215 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 44,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 50,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 92,943 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,915 shares to 52,449 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.60 million for 13.98 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 6,869 shares. Veritable LP holds 4,691 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 32,800 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.68% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Reinhart Prtn Incorporated reported 2.26% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Schroder Invest reported 1,249 shares. American Century reported 316,625 shares. 60 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 41,838 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc reported 45,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 338,838 were reported by Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.05% stake. Honeywell reported 30,660 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.