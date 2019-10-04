Barnett & Company Has Boosted By $820,620 Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Mufg Americas Holdings Cut By $1.69 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 15,517 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 511,776 shares with $56.12M value, down from 527,293 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 3.36 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Barnett & Company Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 269.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barnett & Company Inc acquired 17,460 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Barnett & Company Inc holds 23,933 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 6,473 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 1.91 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -5.72% below currents $58.56 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Barnett & Company Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) stake by 21,511 shares to 184,032 valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 15,728 shares and now owns 113,646 shares. Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) was reduced too.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 3,210 shares to 23,441 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 12,270 shares and now owns 76,115 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

