Barnett & Company Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $343,800; Market Valuation Rose; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Market Value Declined While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $506,821

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 86,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 90,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $226 FROM $219; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts From Deutsche Bank Securities; 07/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ON MAY 7, ELAINE WYNN LAUNCHED A WEBSITE “TO COMMUNICATE” WITH THE SHAREHOLDERS OF WYNN RESORTS LTD; 16/05/2018 – Wynn to Conclude Its Sexual-Harassment Probe in Third Quarter; 26/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: After Steve Wynn Sexual Harassment Scandal, NYC Pension Funds Join Lawsuit Against Wynn Resorts’ Board of; 09/03/2018 – New Wynn Resorts CEO: I had no prior knowledge of sexual misconduct complaints against Steve Wynn

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,749 shares to 240,590 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 119,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Arrow Financial Corp accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 4,326 shares. Maverick Limited reported 893,024 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.4% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 3,993 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 3,603 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Company reported 47,297 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 8,500 shares. Cibc World invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 2,964 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Somerset Trust has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 17,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.84 million for 23.02 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

