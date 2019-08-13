Barnett & Company Cut Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding by $1.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Hanson Mcclain Has Boosted by $304,853 Its Stake

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 1.80M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 4.84M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 422,140 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.52 million shares. Barclays Plc reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Inv holds 66,849 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 11,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,660 shares. First Trust LP has 1.18M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 1,727 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancorporation. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 95,686 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has 30,175 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 85,082 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 63,000 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 109,381 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

