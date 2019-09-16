Barnett & Company Has Lifted Position in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT); Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding Has Increased by V3 Capital Management Lp

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 107,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 483,615 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 376,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 191,247 shares traded or 16.34% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.01 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calumet’s Price Seems All Over The Map: What’s The Truth? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 2 Faces Of Calumet Specialty Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Heading Dramatically Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CLMT, RENN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,456 shares to 221,721 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 15,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,646 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).