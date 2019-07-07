Barnett & Company Trimmed Its Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Position by $3.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake Held by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08M, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 521,772 shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 261,734 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.