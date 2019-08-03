Barnett & Company Increased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $343,800 as Valuation Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lifted Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares to 90,770 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,645 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 64,114 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 51 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 281,261 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has 474,227 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motco holds 0% or 75 shares. 10,918 were reported by Mai Cap. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co owns 1,010 shares. Cim Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Paragon Capital Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 150 shares. Amp Limited owns 38,372 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bp Public Llc owns 9,000 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares to 319,029 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC) by 91,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,508 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).