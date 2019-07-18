Barnett & Company Cut By $1.99 Million Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position; Df Dent & Co Trimmed By $2.34 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 16,336 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 126,322 shares with $18.09 million value, down from 142,658 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 303,871 shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Barnett & Company Inc decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 99.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Barnett & Company Inc holds 470 shares with $9,000 value, down from 105,089 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $7.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 9.19M shares traded or 144.57% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.84M for 15.71 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 73,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 56,253 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 803,341 are held by State Street Corporation. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc holds 15,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fenimore Asset reported 56,142 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management holds 3,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Tru stated it has 157,438 shares. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Shelton Capital has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,206 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,000 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,589 shares to 31,745 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 7,197 shares and now owns 11,468 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.27 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of MPW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity. The insider Hanna James Kevin sold 18,000 shares worth $330,660.