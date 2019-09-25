Barnett & Company Has Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Position; Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (CYAD) SI Increased By 45.21%

Barnett & Company Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 269.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barnett & Company Inc acquired 17,460 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Barnett & Company Inc holds 23,933 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 6,473 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 41,780 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD) had an increase of 45.21% in short interest. CYAD’s SI was 98,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.21% from 67,900 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s short sellers to cover CYAD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 11,040 shares traded. Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has declined 63.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAD News: 22/03/2018 – CELYAD FY CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS EU34M; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED GLOBAL OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – ANTICIPATE PRESENTATIONS WILL LEAD TO A SERIES OF ASSETS THAT WILL ENTER CLINICAL STAGE TESTING DURING 2019; 17/05/2018 – Celyad Announces Pricing of $47.3M Global Offering; 27/04/2018 – Haematologica publishes Celyad THINK Study Case Report of CYAD-01 lnduced Complete Remission in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patient; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – GROSS PROCEEDS TO CELYAD FROM GLOBAL OFFERING AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY $54.4 MLN (APPROXIMATELY EUR 46.1 MLN); 30/04/2018 – Celyad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – LIFESCI CAPITAL LLC ACTED AS A CO-MANAGER FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CELYAD FY LOSS EU56.4M; 17/05/2018 – CELYAD RAISES $47.3 MILLION IN GLOBAL OFFERING

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -7.38% below currents $59.61 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1.

Barnett & Company Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) stake by 21,511 shares to 184,032 valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 7,175 shares and now owns 49,050 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.04% or 44,170 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc owns 0.22% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 41,121 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 23,620 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.12% or 373,679 shares. 5,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Foundry Partners owns 152,180 shares. National Bank Of The West has 23,596 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Whittier Comm Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 12.99 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 958 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Western Digital (WDC) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Digital acquires Kazan Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celyad to Participate in Upcoming September 2019 Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celyad offering up to 2M shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Celyad Announces Closing of $20 Million Global Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celyad Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Global Offering – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celyad closes $20M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. The company has market cap of $133.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure.