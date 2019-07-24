Barnett & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in U S G (USG) as Shares Were Volatile; Caredx (CDNA) Stake Has Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14 million, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 333,580 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The by 166,405 shares to 177,058 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 19,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,646 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 107,402 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fred Alger Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.37 million shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 44,589 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Frontier Capital Ltd Llc holds 65,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture reported 1.49% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 0.06% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 35,430 shares. Caprock Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,023 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century Companies reported 87,512 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has 16,036 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 421 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.