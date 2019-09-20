Barnett & Company Upped Western Digital (WDC) Position By $820,620; Biohitech Global (BHTG) Sellers Increased By 28.97% Their Shorts

Biohitech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) had an increase of 28.97% in short interest. BHTG’s SI was 27,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.97% from 21,400 shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Biohitech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s short sellers to cover BHTG’s short positions. The SI to Biohitech Global Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 22,204 shares traded or 45.84% up from the average. BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) has declined 35.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHTG News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 16/05/2018 – BIOHITECH GLOBAL INC BHTG.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 16/05/2018 – BIOHITECH GLOBAL INC SAYS COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $3.2 MLN WITH TOTAL ASSETS OF $15.5 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 BioHiTech Global Selected as a Pre-Approved Supplier of Food Waste Digesters for a Major International Hotel Chain; 31/05/2018 – BioHiTech Receives Patent for Network Connected Weight Tracking System for a Waste Disposal Machine

Barnett & Company Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 269.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barnett & Company Inc acquired 17,460 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Barnett & Company Inc holds 23,933 shares with $1.14M value, up from 6,473 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $18.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 4.07 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invests America Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 41,848 shares. Menta Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 12,400 shares or 0% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Carroll Associate Inc owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 119 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 11.77 million shares. Nexus Incorporated holds 281,688 shares. 56,430 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Lc. Utah Retirement accumulated 55,265 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1.31 million shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt reported 237,237 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.64M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 49,444 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Barnett & Company Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 15,728 shares to 113,646 valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 23,456 shares and now owns 221,721 shares. Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -11.88% below currents $62.65 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Friday, April 26 to “Underperform” rating.