Barnett & Company Cut Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Position by $472,635 as Stock Price Declined; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Rose, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding by $6.65 Million

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 44,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 50,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 113,995 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 141,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.28 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 2.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0% or 400 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 7,290 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 4,373 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.66% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Eii Cap has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Waddell & Reed Finance reported 152,085 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 676,079 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,835 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 2,453 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Proshare Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag stated it has 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Amg Funds Limited Company reported 8,844 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 9,120 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested in 0.07% or 11,104 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.60 million for 14.07 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ryman Auditorium plans to add outdoor stage – Nashville Business Journal” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium â€“ Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Seeing Red: Metro’s battle with Ryman Hospitality over downtown lighting heats up – Nashville Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 138,724 shares to 232,380 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 107,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 94,577 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $167.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 28,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).