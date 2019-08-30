Barnett & Company Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD); As Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Stock Rose, Chou Associates Management Increased Position by $1.80 Million

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $227.57. About 1.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 51,664 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Six Sears Hometown Stores in Texas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Cortez Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Chou Assoc Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 10,307 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has 231,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Towerview Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 589 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 28,530 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,442 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co holds 557,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr holds 0.25% or 4,032 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership holds 5,800 shares. Private Trust Na invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability reported 11,900 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 116,937 shares. Connors Investor owns 2,442 shares. Whittier Trust owns 73,977 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 183,225 are owned by Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Founders Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 0.28% or 10,035 shares. First Ltd Partnership owns 435,297 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 134,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 951,284 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 88,053 shares.

