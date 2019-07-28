Barnett & Company Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $343,800 as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Holding by $498,420

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 127,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 72,727 shares to 23,466 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,090 shares. Skytop Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 40,000 shares. 115,681 were reported by Private Asset Management. Moreover, Grassi Invest Mngmt has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,715 shares. Monetary Management invested in 118,563 shares or 5.54% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,890 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 61,395 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sandler Capital has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 220,479 shares. Moneta Advisors Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 27,929 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated has 303,009 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 24,731 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company reported 71,188 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Lc holds 28,452 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated reported 43,529 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 31,776 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,483 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil invested in 3.13% or 27,500 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 161,142 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 5.73 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 195,500 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,497 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.42 million shares. James Investment Rech holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 3.95% or 44,216 shares. Spectrum Management owns 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,868 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 12,525 shares to 129,374 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC) by 91,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,508 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

